HempCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.71 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $2,457.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,199,592 coins and its circulating supply is 262,064,442 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

