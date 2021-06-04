Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

HRTG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,466. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

