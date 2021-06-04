HeroNode (HER) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $699,983.03 and $474.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

