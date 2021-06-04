Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,199 shares of company stock worth $8,944,451. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.90 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.