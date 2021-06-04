HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.
HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.
