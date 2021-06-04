HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.