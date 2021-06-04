Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,578 ($20.62). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.65), with a volume of 58,021 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill & Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,693.75 ($22.13).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,491.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In related news, insider Paul Simmons purchased 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

