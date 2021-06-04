Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 313.44% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.97 on Friday. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

