Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

HTCMY opened at $68.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, environmental related products, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators, wheel loaders, mini wheel loaders, road construction machinery, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.