Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 121,245 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 559.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,245 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF makes up about 3.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 820.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 855,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 676,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 849,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 203,933 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.