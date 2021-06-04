Holistic Financial Partners Sells 3,673 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 594,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 108,752 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 49,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 419,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $40.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

