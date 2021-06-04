HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,568,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.00 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.