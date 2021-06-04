Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.49. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 7,681 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.