Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.66. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.60, with a volume of 59,524 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCG shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.91.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.