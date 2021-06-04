Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) versus Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Head to Head Analysis

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Point Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Home Point Capital has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. Given Home Point Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Point Capital is more favorable than Finance Of America Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A Home Point Capital $1.38 billion 0.65 $607.00 million $4.86 1.33

Home Point Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Finance Of America Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Home Point Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Home Point Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A -22.62% -2.39% Home Point Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Point Capital beats Finance Of America Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

