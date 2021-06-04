Homeros (HMR) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $50.45 million and $11.37 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

