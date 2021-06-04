Honest (HNST) Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $1.07 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00068294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00300390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00246432 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.36 or 0.01144291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,026.33 or 1.00078366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

