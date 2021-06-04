Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $504,826.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,461,791 coins.

