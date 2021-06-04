Horizen Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $104.22 or 0.00281932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $89.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00423684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00157679 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005341 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,156,131 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

