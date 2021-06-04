Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 58.97 ($0.77). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 36,213 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.51. The stock has a market cap of £95.98 million and a PE ratio of -143.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

