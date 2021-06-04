Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0259 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and $589,657.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00078786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00024310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.01019115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.57 or 0.10236707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00052355 BTC.

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,406,017 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

