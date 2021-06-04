HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 449.30 ($5.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 438.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

