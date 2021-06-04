HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 451.90 ($5.90). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 449.30 ($5.87), with a volume of 17,256,326 shares.

HSBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

Get HSBC alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £91.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.19.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.