HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of HubSpot worth $77,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $15.63 on Friday, reaching $488.34. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.68 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

