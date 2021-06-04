HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $5,757.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

