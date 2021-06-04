Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt Sells 500 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HII traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,832. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

