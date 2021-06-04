Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $296,376.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.