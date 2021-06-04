Hyper Finance Market Cap Reaches $2.58 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $3,137.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

