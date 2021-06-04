HyperDAO Trading Up 39.2% This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $220,186.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.