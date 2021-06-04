HyperExchange (HX) One Day Volume Tops $4,346.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $681,401.03 and $4,346.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00235179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.68 or 0.01132885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,869.63 or 1.00242748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

