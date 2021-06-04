I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,805.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $6,805.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00520814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004399 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00022235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.01466887 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,907,777 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.