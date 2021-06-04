Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 57,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.