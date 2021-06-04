ICON Reaches Market Cap of $748.07 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $748.07 million and approximately $42.65 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 628,227,325 coins. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
