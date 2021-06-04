IG Gold Price Tops $0.0010 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, IG Gold has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market cap of $8.64 million and $48,725.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00068487 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00301324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004428 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

