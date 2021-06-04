IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.99. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.86, with a volume of 219,998 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0327434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

