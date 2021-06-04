IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.99. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.86, with a volume of 219,998 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.36.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
