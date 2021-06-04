IGToken (IG) One Day Volume Tops $1,089.00

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, IGToken has traded up 124% against the dollar. One IGToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IGToken has a market capitalization of $35,876.25 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.61 or 0.01008586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.82 or 0.09786151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052270 BTC.

IGToken Coin Profile

IG is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,024,188 coins. IGToken’s official website is igtoken.net . The Reddit community for IGToken is https://reddit.com/r/IGToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGToken is a decentralization prediction platform, hoping to establish a consensus forecasting system with the same weight as the same, and use large data intelligent computing and analysis to realize enterprise application forecast. IGToken is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

