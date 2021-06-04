iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

