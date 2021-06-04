IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.69

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

