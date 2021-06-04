IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 610,407 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up about 3.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of IHS Markit worth $122,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $105.95. 40,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

