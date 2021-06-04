II-VI (IIVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – II-VI had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

5/18/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

5/17/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/7/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

5/7/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,445. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

