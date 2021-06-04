Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.59

Shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.26. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 315 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKNA. William Blair began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). Analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

