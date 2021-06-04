Illuvium Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $61.34 or 0.00165086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $627,455.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00068805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00300911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.39 or 0.01171809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,141.25 or 0.99962859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

