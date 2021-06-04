ImageCash (IMGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $114,362.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

