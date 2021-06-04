ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $362,556.82 and approximately $187,514.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 146.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,196,543 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

