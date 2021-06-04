imbrex 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $122,465.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00025537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.44 or 0.01027085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.56 or 0.10180960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054056 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

