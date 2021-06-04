imbrex (REX) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $130,091.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.35 or 0.00973841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.58 or 0.09695101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050434 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

