IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY remained flat at $$48.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.40. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

