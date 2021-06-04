Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares in the company, valued at $76,997,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $3,075,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 702,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 382.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.29. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,002 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 651.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

