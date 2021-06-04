Incent Price Hits $0.0959 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Incent has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $495,938.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 100.5% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00304242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00250749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.01171903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.80 or 0.99953884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

