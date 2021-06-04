Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 226.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Group worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,694. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

