Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

IFNNY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 84,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,424. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

