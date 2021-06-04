Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
IFNNY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $40.08. 84,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,424. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
